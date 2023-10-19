FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $443.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

