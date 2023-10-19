Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

