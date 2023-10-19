Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.