Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 274 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $624,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,329.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $312,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,894,850. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

