Financial Survey: Boiron (BOIRF) versus Its Peers

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) is one of 245 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boiron to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Boiron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boiron pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Boiron pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boiron 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boiron Competitors 156 728 1429 13 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boiron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 59.04%. Given Boiron’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boiron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Boiron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boiron N/A N/A N/A Boiron Competitors -55.91% -15.88% -12.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boiron and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boiron N/A N/A 13.57 Boiron Competitors $546.39 million -$64.34 million 121.14

Boiron’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boiron. Boiron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boiron peers beat Boiron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy. It also provides homeopathic specialties comprising Oscillococcinum to treat influenza symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders; Coryzalia for the treatment of cold symptoms and rhinitis; Homéoptic to treat eye discomfort and irritation due to various causes for adults and children; Homéovox for vocal disorders; Homéoplasmine for treating irritated skin and redness; Varésol to treat symptoms of chickenpox; and Arnicare Arthritis for use in the treatment of benign trauma pain. In addition, it offers Dermoplasmine, a plant based multi-use balm that repairs and protects irritated and damaged skin; COVID self-tests and rapid antigenic tests; LABIAMEO, that used to treat outbreaks of localized cold sores; and CONVAMEO to treat physical and mental asthenia. The company offers its products through distribution centers, pharmacies, pharmacy chains, wholesalers, grocery and drugstores, health food stores, and online retail. Boiron SA was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Messimy, France.

