Financial Survey: Cemtrex (CETX) and Its Rivals

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electronic components & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cemtrex to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cemtrex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cemtrex Competitors 39 435 484 15 2.49

Cemtrex presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.28%. As a group, “Electronic components & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Cemtrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $59.78 million -$13.02 million -0.32 Cemtrex Competitors $1.49 billion $122.54 million -11.26

This table compares Cemtrex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cemtrex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -19.92% -80.13% -18.83% Cemtrex Competitors -20.35% -52.19% -6.09%

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cemtrex pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cemtrex peers beat Cemtrex on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment provides single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.