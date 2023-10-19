First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 747 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

