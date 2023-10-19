First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.