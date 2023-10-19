First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 32,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.6 %

LVS stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

