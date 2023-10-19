First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,280 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after acquiring an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

