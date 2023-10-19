First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

