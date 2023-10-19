First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,394 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

