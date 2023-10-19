First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,194 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

