Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $348,641.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Flywire’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.