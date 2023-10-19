FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE FMC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.