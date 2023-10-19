FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

