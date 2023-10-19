Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.21. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

