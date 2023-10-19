FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $5,369,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,109,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 245,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 158.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period.

BATS BUFR opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

