General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $29.48 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

