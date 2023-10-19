Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

