Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.7 %

HAS opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

