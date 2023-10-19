Head-To-Head Review: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuSimple and ARB IOT Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 0 0 1.56 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 492.59%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than TuSimple.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -8,526.32% -41.29% -37.15% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TuSimple and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $9.37 million 24.69 -$472.05 million ($1.81) -0.56 ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats TuSimple on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

