Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Herbalife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Herbalife Stock Up 0.5 %

HLF opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

