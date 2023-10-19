iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

