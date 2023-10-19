Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,576 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYI opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

