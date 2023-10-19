Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 258 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0702 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.