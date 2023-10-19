Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of TD opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
