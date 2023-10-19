Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

