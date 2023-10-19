Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.