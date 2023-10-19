Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $140.72 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.33 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,908 shares of company stock valued at $23,931,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

