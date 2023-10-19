JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

