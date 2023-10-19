JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $424.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

