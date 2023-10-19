KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.23 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

