KBC Group NV Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.