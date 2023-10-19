KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

