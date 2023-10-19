KBC Group NV Purchases 610 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

