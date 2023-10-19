KBC Group NV Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROL opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.