KBC Group NV Sells 134,750 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 119,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

