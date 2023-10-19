KBC Group NV Sells 16,426 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.49 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

