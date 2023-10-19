KBC Group NV Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,507 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $188.96 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

