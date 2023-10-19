Keene & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

