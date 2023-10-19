Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.