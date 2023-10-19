Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 992.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 461,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.