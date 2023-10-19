Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

