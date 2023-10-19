Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

