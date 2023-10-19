Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

