Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

