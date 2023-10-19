Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

MRO stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.