Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $156.77 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.