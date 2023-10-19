Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.